POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested the driver they say hit and killed two men who were riding a scooter in Pompano Beach early Sunday.
Evil Perez is facing several charges including failing to stop and remain on the scene of an accident involving death and driving with a suspended license.
BSO investigators say the victims were northbound on South Dixie Highway around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday morning when a Toyota Camry rear-ended them and did not stop.
When deputies arrived they found the bodies of two men in the road. Their identities have not been released.
