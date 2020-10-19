TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Early voting across South Florida is officially underway and runs for two weeks.

In the meantime, more than 2.5 million vote-by-mail ballots have already been returned in Florida, according to statistics posted online by the Florida Division of Elections.

Statewide, voters had cast 2,509,245 mail-in ballots, with 1,227,883 by Democrats and 757,694 by Republicans.

Another 494,297 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated voters, while third-party voters had cast 29,371.

Meanwhile, 3,259,659 provided vote-by-mail ballots had not been returned yet. More than 1.3 million ballots are in the hands of Democrats and 1 million with Republicans.

SOUTH FLORIDA

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 423,385 votes had been cast by mail, while another 1,017,573 had not been returned yet.

MIAMI-DADE:

In Miami-Dade, voters had cast 202,386 mail in ballots, with 100,012 by Democrats and 50,717 by Republicans.

Another 51,657 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third party voters.

440,899 ballots, requested by voters, had not been returned yet. More than 190-thousand Democrats had not returned them yet, nor have 116-thousand Republicans.

BROWARD:

In Broward, voters had cast 220,999 mail in ballots, with 136,237 by Democrats and 36,707 by Republicans.

Another 48,055 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third party voters.

576,674 provided ballots had not been returned yet. More than 329-thousand had been sent to Democrats and nearly 104-thousand to Republicans.

Voting-by-mail has drawn heavy attention this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. With early voting now underway, early voting sites are an option for submitting your ballot. There are secure drop boxes at all early voting sites where you can drop your vote-by-mail ballots instead of putting it in the mail.

Saturday, October 24 is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Request a ballot through your county supervisor of Elections website. Immediate family members or guardians can request a ballot for someone else. A voter’s signature is required and must match the signature on file.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates.