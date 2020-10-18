Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Family Action Network Movement hosted a rally in Miami-Dade in support of immigration reform.
The rally specifically focused on Temporary Protected Status holders, or TPS for short.
A recent court ruling means that nearly 300,000 TPS holders could be deported next year.
The group says many of these people have children born in the U.S. who are American citizens.
“They are part of this community. They have come from many countries: Haiti for example Nicaragua. They deserve a path to permanent residency,” said Victoria Villamil.
TPS holders urge everyone who can vote to go out and do so on their behalf.
