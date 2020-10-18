Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Local leaders and artists gathered to unveil the largest school mural in Broward County on Saturday.
The mural was sponsored by 26 North Productions at Virginia Shuman Young Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale.
Artist Fabio Onrack painted the wall facing Broward Boulevard.
The art corridor inside was painted by Steven Teller, an alumni of the school.
“This last week our students joined us on campus and when they did the look of wonder and awe in their eyes as they saw the art on the walls has been absolutely amazing,” said VSY Principal Cindy Felton.
Broward County Mayor Dale Holness and Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis were also in attendance.
You must log in to post a comment.