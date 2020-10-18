Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 12:30 p.m. on October 18, 2020.

FLORIDA: 755,020 confirmed cases

  • Increase: 2,539
  • Total Deaths: 16,168
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 50 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 47,053
  • Total Tests: 5,729,634
  • Negative Test Results: 4,967,372
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.8%

MIAMI-DADE: 178,354 confirmed cases 

  • Increase: 461
  • Total Deaths: 3,540
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 3 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 8,052
  • Total Tests: 987,118
  • Negative: 806,791
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.69%

BROWARD: 81,107 confirmed cases

  • Increase: 287
  • Total Deaths: 1,510
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 4 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 6,119
  • Total Tests: 614,329
  • Negative: 532,339
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.51%

MONROE: 2,049 confirmed cases

  • Increase: 11
  • Total Deaths: 25
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 0 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 137
  • Total Tests: 19,529
  • Negative: 17,466
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 7.6%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 8,111,105 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 219,328 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 39,775,831 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 1,111,224

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed c30ases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

