MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon at the main Broward County Transit bus terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting happened at 101 NW 1st Avenue at Broward Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m.

Here is what Fort Lauderdale Police spokeswoman DeAnna Greenlaw had to say about the shooting:

“At some point, there was some type of a disturbance between two individuals. During the same time, it was beginning to rain and people were running towards the terminal to get away from the rain. At the same time, a bus was pulling up during the disturbance and people were getting off the bus.”

“The suspect produced a firearm, then he turned the firearm to the person involved with the disturbance, and shot him multiple times.”

“While doing that, he shot two innocent bystanders and they were transported to Broward Health.”

She said the innocent bystanders are suffering from non-life-threatening wounds and should be released shortly.

The person who was shot multiple times is listed in critical condition.

Police said the shooter is still at large.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or 954-828-6093 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).