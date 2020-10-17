  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Broward Sheriff's Office, Gregory Tony, Local TV, Miami News

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Two of the highest-ranking Broward Sheriff’s Office detention administrators were fired this week after a woman gave birth while in custody.

Sheriff Gregory Tony has terminated Col. Gary Palmer and Lt. Col. Angela Neely.

The sheriff said the firings are directly related to an incident a month ago when an inmate at the North Broward Jail in Pompano Beach gave birth while in custody.

The Sun Sentinel reports jail deputies, who are not named, ignored the woman’s calls for help until after her son was born.

The sheriff said the two people fired “grossly failed the agency and the inmate.”

