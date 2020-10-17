MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police say two people were shot in the early morning hours.
Police said it happened at around 5 a.m. at the Luna Complex, located in the 4300 block of Southwest 113th Terrace.
Authorities say two people were taken to a local hospital where they are expected to survive.
The suspects left the scene shortly after the shooting, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hollywood police at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
