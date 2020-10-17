MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie police are investigating a fatal stabbing Saturday afternoon after one man told them he stabbed another man Saturday afternoon after he attempted to steal his bicycle.
Police say it happened in the 3500 block of Davie Road at around 1:40 p.m., when “one of the subjects involved attempted to take the other subject’s bicycle by force.”
Authorities say that is when the person on the bike pulled out a knife and stabbed the person attempting to take it in the torso.
The person who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Police said the person who “committed the stabbing” is cooperating with investigators.
Authorities continue to investigate.
