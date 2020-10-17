  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMSci Q!
    2:00 PMInternational Swimming League
    4:00 PMNWSL Soccer
    6:00 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on October 17, 2020.

FLORIDA: 752,481 confirmed cases

  • Increase: 4,044
  • Total Deaths: 16,118
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 88 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 46,976
  • Total Tests: 5,711,339
  • Negative Test Results: 4,951,619
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.73%

MIAMI-DADE: 177,893 confirmed cases 

  • Increase: 554
  • Total Deaths:  3,537
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 17*(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 8,048
  • Total Tests: 984,278
  • Negative: 804,404
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.70%

BROWARD: 80,820 confirmed cases

  • Increase: 377
  • Total Deaths: 1,506
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 6 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 6,110
  • Total Tests: 612,195
  • Negative: 530,492
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.42%

MONROE: 2,038 confirmed cases

  • Increase:  16
  • Total Deaths: 25
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 1 (Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 136
  • Total Tests: 19,420
  • Negative: 17,369
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 8.5%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 8,054,067 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 218,625  (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 39,421,733 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 1,105,751

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed c30ases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask

Comments