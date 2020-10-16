MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump has a busy day ahead as he continues to fight for votes in Florida.

The president, who spent the night at his Trump National Doral Miami after town hall Thursday night at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, will fly to Fort Myers Friday morning.

There he will hold an event at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center & Amphitheater where he’ll deliver remarks on protecting seniors.

He’ll then travel to Ocala International Airport for a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally.

His day will end with another ‘Make America Great Again’ in Macon, Georgia before he returns to the White House.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who also had a town hall Thursday night in Philadelphia, will campaign in Michigan on Friday.

At both town hall events, COVID-19 was brought up.

In Miami, Trump was pressed about getting tested.

“Did you take a test on the day of the debate?” asked Savannah Guthrie, the moderator of the NBC News Town Hall.

“If you ask the doctor, they give you a perfect answer. They take a test and I leave and I go about my business,” he said.

“Did you take a test on the day of the debate is the bottom line?” Guthrie pressed.

“I probably did,” he responded.

During his town hall, Biden spoke about the importance of face coverings and why Trump sent the wrong message.

“When a president doesn’t wear a mask or makes fun of folks like me when I was wearing a mask for a long time, then people say it mustn’t be that important,” he said.

In the latest Mason-Dixon poll of Florida voters, Biden had the support of 48 percent of likely general election voters, while 45 percent back Trump. One percent favored another candidate and 6 percent said they were undecided.