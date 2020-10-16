MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Vice President Joe Biden has a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Florida, according to the latest Mason-Dixon poll.

The poll was conducted from October 8 through October 12. A total of 625 registered voters were interviewed by telephone statewide, all indicated they were likely to vote in the November general election.

Statewide, Biden has the support of 48 percent of likely general election voters, while 45 percent back Trump. One percent favored another candidate and 6 percent said they were undecided.

Biden’s strongest support came from Democrats (87 percent to 6 percent), independents (49 percent to 43 percent), women (55 percent to 39 percent), African-Americans (86 percent to 7 percent), and Hispanics (57 percent to 37 percent).

Trump led among Republicans (84 percent to 9 percent), men (51 percent to 41 percent), and whites (56 percent to 37 percent).

Regionally, Trump is well ahead in the north and southwest areas of the state. He also has a slim lead in central Florida.

Biden narrowly leads in the crucial swing area of Tampa Bay and holds a wide margin in Southeast Florida.

Florida is a “must-win” state for any Republican presidential candidate, as a path to 270 electoral votes is virtually impossible to reach without the 29 from the Sunshine State.

The poll has a four percent margin for error.