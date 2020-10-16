MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A judge in Puerto Rico has accepted a guilty plea from Salvatore Anello who was charged after his 18-month old granddaughter fell to her death on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.
On Thursday, Anello pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.
Prosecutors said Anello dropped his granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand, from an open window on the 11th floor of the cruise ship in July, 2019.
Video from two closed-circuit television cameras on the ship show Anello lean out the open window on the ship which was docked in Puerto Rico before he picked up the girl, held her out of it and then lost his grip.
Anello held the girl for thirty-four seconds before she fell.
He’ll be sentenced in December but faces no jail time as part of the plea agreement.
