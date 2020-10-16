  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day in South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 12:00 p.m. on October 16, 2020.

FLORIDA: 748,437 confirmed cases

  • Increase: 3,449
  • Total Deaths: 16,030
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 98  *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 46,862
  • Total Tests: 5,680,917
  • Negative Test Results: 4,925,248
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 4.70%

MIAMI-DADE: 177,339 confirmed cases 

  • Increase: 530
  • Total Deaths:  3,520
  • Newly Reported Deaths:  19  *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 8,036
  • Total Tests: 978,990
  • Negative: 799,665
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate:  4.77%

BROWARD: 80,443 confirmed cases

  • Increase: 331
  • Total Deaths: 1,500
  • Newly Reported Deaths: 8 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 6,100
  • Total Tests: 608,773
  • Negative: 527,446
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 3.28%

MONROE: 2,022 confirmed cases

  • Increase:  23
  • Total Deaths: 24
  • Newly Reported Deaths:  0 *(Reported in last 48 hours)
  • Hospitalizations: 135
  • Total Tests: 19,285
  • Negative: 17,250
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 7.98%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 7,985,356 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 217,798  (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 39,015,163 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 1,099,727

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed c30ases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

