MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After losing it in 2019, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced Friday that the Broward Sheriff’s Office has regained full accreditation status.
The accreditation was approved by a unanimous vote by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA).
“This is an important day for the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the residents of this community,” Sheriff Tony said. “Losing our accreditation 15 months ago, following two high-profile crises, was a blow to the agency. Under my leadership, we overhauled our training regimen, made significant equipment enhancements and improved our command structure and response protocols. Accreditation reinforces BSO as a symbol of law enforcement excellence and professionalism.”
Assessors remarked that BSO “exceeded” standards and is “exceptionally well-prepared.” The Commission stated that BSO “accomplished a monumental task in a very short period of time” to regain accreditation.
The Real-Time Crime Center was singled out as an example of the type of proactive, responsive law enforcement technology that distinguishes BSO.
In June 2019, BSO lost its law enforcement accreditation as a result of the handling of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shootings.
