FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Good news for diners in Broward, the curfew on county restaurants just got pushed back.

Effective immediately, on-premise dining and consumption of alcohol are extended by one hour, until midnight, for all establishments.

The new hours are due to the county’s Emergency Order 20-28. It state’s dine-in service is not allowed from 12 a.m to 5 a.m. and alcohol consumption in open containers or to-go cups remains prohibited in public spaces such as beaches, beach boardwalks, parks, streets, parking lots, and other areas.

Take-out and food delivery is still permitted.

Social distancing and facial covering requirements, restaurant capacity limits and sanitation and safety requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19 remain in effect.

READ: Emergency Order 20-28 Rules For Restaurants

Broward’s 14-day positivity rate for coronavirus was 3.28 percent as of Friday.