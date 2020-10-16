MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the stand your ground case stemming from the aggressive takedown of Broward teenager Delucca Rolle, a judge granted the “Stand your ground” motion filed by one of the two deputies who arrested the then 15-year-old.

Sergeant Gregory LaCerra was caught on a viral video shoving Rolle in the head and spraying him in the face.

The judge’s ruling applies only to a battery charge being dismissed.

LaCerra’s attorney says the state attorney can still prosecute him on falsification of records charges.

WATCH: TEEN PEPPER SPRAYED, HEAD SLAMMED INTO GROUND DURING ARREST

A second deputy, shown punching and shoving Rolle’s head to the ground, did not have his motion granted.

That officer was fired from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Sergeant LaCerra is on restricted duty.

More from CBSMiami.com

Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?

Sheriff Gregory Tony Fires 2 Top Jail Administrators For Incident Involving Inmate Who Gave Birth

President Donald Trump’s Son, Eric Trump Holds MAGA Boat Rally In Miami

The Broward state attorney’s office tells CBS4 they plan to appeal the judge’s ruling.