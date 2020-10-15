MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new study warns the coronavirus could erase years of progress for working women.

The report from LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Company finds that a quarter of women are considering leaving the workforce or downshifting career goals because of COVID-19, far more than men.

“Women cannot be expected to live up to business-as-usual expectations right now. Nobody can,” said Rachel Thomas, co-founder and CEO of LeanIn.org.

The report found many senior-level women are feeling burned out due to greater demands at work and at home.

Only one in three women of color said they heard from a manager about how they might be doing following racial incidents of violence.

“We know that Black women who had an ally over the course of the pandemic are two and a half times more likely to see a fair workplace and to want to stay,” said Lareina Yee, chief diversity and inclusion officer and McKinsey & Company.

The study finds women also face a caregiving crisis during COVID-19, with mothers three times as likely as fathers to be responsible for childcare.

RELATED: Working Moms Hit Hardest By COVID Crisis

Kate Orr was a third-grade teacher before she quit her job at an elementary school to care for her 4-month-old.

“It’s just human nature as a mother to want to do what’s best for your family,” she said.

When the pandemic hit, Kanisha Mayweather left a job as a warehouse associate because of safety concerns.

“I have a 1-year-old. She has breathing issues, and I also have a 13-year-old. She has a rare type of cancer, and so I really had to leave my job because of them,” she said.

Researchers suggest employers take bold steps during the pandemic to create a more flexible and fair workplace for women and men, and set clear goals to ensure all employees feel supported.