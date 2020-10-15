MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump’s town hall event Thursday night at the Pérez Art Museum Miami will cause some traffic delays and detours in the area.
Miami and Miami Beach police will completely shut down the MacArthur Causeway from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Police are asking drivers to use the Julia Tuttle (I-195) or 79th Street Causeway o enter or exit Miami Beach. Residents of Palm, Hibiscus, Star, and Fisher Islands may return home via the westbound MacArthur Cswy.
All other traffic must exit the city via the alternate causeways. No exceptions will be made.
Biscayne Boulevard between NE 8th Street to NE13th Street will be completely shut down from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
In addition to the traffic closures and re-routes, Maurice Ferre Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd. will be shut down from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
