TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — More than 2 million vote-by-mail ballots have already been returned in Florida and almost half are from Democrats, who have so far outvoted Republicans by about 400,000, according to statistics posted online by the Florida Division of Elections.

Statewide, voters had cast 2,092,131 mail-in ballots, with 1,043,514 by Democrats and 623,395 by Republicans.

Another 401,184 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated voters, while third-party voters had cast 24,038.

Meanwhile, 3,604,121 provided vote-by-mail ballots had not been returned yet. More than 1.5 million ballots are in the hands of Democrats and 1.1 million with Republicans.

SOUTH FLORIDA

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 319,026 vote-by-mail ballots had been returned while another 1,048,109 ballots had not.

MIAMI-DADE:

In Miami-Dade, voters had cast 149,254 mail in ballots, with 76,003 by Democrats and 36,603 by Republicans.

Another 36,648 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third party voters.

484,330 ballots, requested by voters, had not been returned yet. More than 210-thousand Democrats had not returned them yet, nor have 128-thousand Republicans.

BROWARD:

In Broward, voters had cast 169,772 mail in ballots, with 106,938 by Democrats and 27,442 by Republicans.

Another 35,412 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third party voters.

563,779 provided ballots had not been returned yet Nearly 323-thousand had been sent to Democrats and nearly 102-thousand to Republicans.

Voting-by-mail has drawn heavy attention this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Elections supervisors also will begin opening early-voting sites next week as another way to cast ballots before the Nov. 3 elections.

Saturday, October 24 is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Request a ballot through your county supervisor of Elections website. Immediate family members or guardians can request a ballot for someone else. A voter’s signature is required and must match the signature on file.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates.