MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With just 19 days to go until Election Day, the Trump campaign will be putting Florida in the spotlight on Thursday with a number of rallies throughout the day topped off by a President Donald Trump town hall in Miami.

The one-hour event will be held outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum Miami. It will be moderated by NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Both Guthrie and the president will be at least 12 feet apart from both each other and the audience. The audience will also be socially-distanced, required to wear face masks, and have their temperature checked before they are allowed into the outdoor venue.

At the same time, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take part in a town hall in Philadelphia which will air on ABC.

Both Trump and Biden were originally scheduled to take part in a town hall style debate Thursday night at the Adrienne Arsht Center but organizers changed it to a virtual event after the president’s coronavirus diagnosis. Trump then backed out, saying he would not debate virtually.

Nationally, polls show Trump trailing Biden. The president is also slightly behind in Florida, but it is too close to call.

“He and his campaign staff are hoping to come from behind with a little more effort,” said University of Miami political science professor Gregory Koger.

“The original debate was bringing in undecided voters. I doubt Trump in a town hall is going to bring in undecided voters,” said Nova Southeastern University political expert Charles Zelden who feels the dueling town halls will change anyone’s mind.

Due to the town hall at PAMM, the MacArthur Causeway will be closed from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to Miami Beach police.

Vice President Mike Pence will also be in town on Thursday. In the morning, he’ll visit the Memorial Cubano in Miami. He’ll then take part in a “Faith in America” event at the Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami-Dade County.

President Trump’s son, Eric, will take part in a morning MAGA rally at the Broad Causeway Bridge in North Miami. In the afternoon, he’ll attend an “Evangelicals for Trump” event at the Segadores De Vida church in Southwest Ranches.

On Friday, President Trump has a campaign stop scheduled at Ocala International Airport at 4 p.m. where he is hosting a Make America Great Again Rally.