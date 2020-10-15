MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Republican ticket saturated South Florida Thursday with visits by President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the president’s son Eric Trump.

The vice president touched down at Miami International Airport after 1 p.m. and then headed in a campaign decorated bus to a waiting crowd at Tamiami Park in west Miami-Dade.

“The road to victory runs right through Florida,” Pence declared to the 200 supporters who chanted “four more years.”

The Trump-Pence ticket had big support among Cuban and Venezuelan voters.

“He’s trying to keep socialism and communism away from America,” said Bertha Guilarte.

Pence told the crowd of masked and non-masked that their administration has delivered on jobs, building up the military and keeping law and order

“We are not gonna defund the police,” Pence said.

That message resonated with Myra Torres, who said her son is a police officer.

“My son has served as a missionary so he’s not one of those bad officers,” she said.

Her daughter said life has improved for her since Trump was elected in 2016.

“Gas is cheaper than ever, my stocks are up and the economy is booming,” said Massiel Torres.

Pence urged everyone to vote in a tight election year where every vote can make the difference.

“It’s on Florida, we gotta make it happen,” he said before heading to Doral and a private meeting with Rabbis for Trump at the Intercontinental hotel.

At night, President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall at the Perez Art Museum Miami, which will be moderated by NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Both Guthrie and the president will be at least 12 feet apart from both each other and the audience. The audience will also be socially-distanced, required to wear face masks, and have their temperature checked before they are allowed into the outdoor venue.

At the same time, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take part in a town hall at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia which will air on ABC.

Both Trump and Biden were originally scheduled to take part in a town hall style debate Thursday night at the Adrienne Arsht Center but organizers changed it to a virtual event after the president’s coronavirus diagnosis. Trump then backed out, saying he would not debate virtually.

Nationally, polls show Trump trailing Biden. The president is also slightly behind in Florida, but it is too close to call.

“He and his campaign staff are hoping to come from behind with a little more effort,” said University of Miami political science professor Gregory Koger.

“The original debate was bringing in undecided voters. I doubt Trump in a town hall is going to bring in undecided voters,” said Nova Southeastern University political expert Charles Zelden who feels the dueling town halls will change anyone’s mind.

Due to the town hall at PAMM, the MacArthur Causeway will be closed from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to Miami Beach police.

Biscayne Boulevard between N.E. 8th to N.E. 13th Streets will be completely shut down from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

RELATED: CBSMIAMI VOTERS GUIDE

President Trump’s son, Eric, took part in a morning MAGA boat rally at the Broad Causeway Bridge in North Miami. Dozens of boaters gathered in support of the president.

WATCH: Boaters In Support Of President Trump

In the afternoon, he attended an “Evangelicals for Trump” event at the Segadores De Vida church in Southwest Ranches.

On Friday, President Trump has a campaign stop scheduled at Ocala International Airport at 4 p.m. where he is hosting a Make America Great Again Rally.