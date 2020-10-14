TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has called out Governor Ron DeSantis’ behavior at President Donald Trump’s rally last Monday night at the Sanford-Orlando Airport.

Fried said DeSantis, who did not wear a mask, came into contact with hundreds of people, gave out high fives, then touched his own face and didn’t wash his hands.

“Sometimes there are no words,” she said in a statement.

WATCH: Maskless Gov. DeSantis High Fives Those In Crowd At Trump Rally

Fried has been highly critical of the Republican governor’s handling of the pandemic.

During the height of the pandemic in the Sunshine State, she called on DeSantis to issue a statewide mask mandate to help save lives. Desants never did.

Fried, the only Democrat in DeSantis cabinet, has just two words for Floridians – “Just Vote.”

“Vote for the 15,530 Floridians that have died from COVID-19 and the hundreds of thousands who have been infected,” she said in the statement.