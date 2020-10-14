  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is in custody following an armed robbery at a Miami gas station.

Miami police say two people robbed a Shell gas station on NW 7th Street and NW 42 Avenue. They then fled on State Road 836.

One of the suspects was detained by police in another jurisdiction, according to Miami police.

Later on, a police pursuit involving several different police agencies ended in Miramar. Police have not said if it was connected to the robbery.

