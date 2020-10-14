  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find endangered adult Christal Marshall.

The 34-year-old was last seen on Wednesday in the 170 block of NW 56 St.

She was wearing a V-neck gold t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Missing flyer for Christal Marshall. (Source: Miami Police Department)

Marshall, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300.

