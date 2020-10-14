Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find endangered adult Christal Marshall.
The 34-year-old was last seen on Wednesday in the 170 block of NW 56 St.
She was wearing a V-neck gold t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Marshall, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300.
