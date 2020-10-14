MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Election workers are testing the voting system in Miami-Dade County, making sure the machines are ready when early voting starts on Monday.

“Today’s the logic and accuracy test of the voting equipment we will be deploying for the presidential election. I like to call it a confidence test,” said Christina White, Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections.

White stresses a test like this proves the system is up and running properly.

“We have already created essentially what the results are supposed to be at the end of this test. They come, they’re feeding them 9n through the machines, we closed them down. We transit the results and we compare the test and the accuracy of what we are doing here to what we were expecting the outcome to be,” said White.

This election will likely break records.

In Miami-Dade, 80 percent of all registered voters are expected to cast their ballots either by mail or in-person during early voting or Election Day.

Over the past 20 years, the previous record was 73 percent set in 2016’s presidential race.

So far, more than 628,000 ballots have been mailed out with more than 142,000 already returned.

“Certainly with a historic turnout, there are going to be lines. My objective here is to make sure that they’re moving and people are able to vote conveniently,” added White.

At this point, election official don’t expect to see long lines here like we’ve seen in other parts of the country because of all the early voting.

“We have 33 early voting sites, more than we’ve ever had in the history of Miami-dade County. So we’re very proud of that. We’re also offering the maximum days and hours under the law. So we believe that will help distribute the voting population between our sites,” said White.