MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The attorneys for a 73-year-old man viciously attacked on a Miami Metromover have announced a lawsuit against the security company.
In announcing the lawsuit, Eduardo Fernandez’s attorneys also released surveillance video they said shows 62-year-old Robert Ribbs approach Fernandez before kicking and punching him.
The surveillance tape also shows a security guard on the train who gets off minutes before the attack.
The lawsuit claims the security guard should have been more vigilant, especially following other attacks earlier that month on the Metromover system.
Ribbs was arrested and faces several charges, including aggravated battery.
Fernandez suffered several facial fractures, but was released from the hospital a few days after the attack.
