MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — Police are investigating a shooting and crash on Miramar Parkway in Miramar.
According to Miramar police, a woman was being followed by three people in another car when someone started firing shots at her. Both vehicles ended up crashing in the 7000 block of Miramar Parkway.
The three suspects ran away on foot. The woman told police she didn’t know any of the suspects.
A perimeter was set up but nobody was found.
The woman was not hurt.
