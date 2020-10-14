MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The maker of Cottonelle wet wipes is recalling two products due to the possible presence of bacteria.

Kimberly-Clark announced the affected products include Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable wipes manufactured between Feb. 7, 2020, and Sept. 14, 2020, and could contain the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae.

“At this time there is a low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection, reported for the affected wipes,” Kimberly-Clark said.

Those with weakened immune systems or who have serious preexisting conditions are at particular risk of infection, it added.

The wipes are sold broadly in the U.S. and Canada and the Caribbean.

Consumers can check whether they’ve purchased the recalled product by looking for the specific lot numbers on the bottom of the package and checking them online.

For more information on this recall, visit Cottonelle’s website here.