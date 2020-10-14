MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade school is pivoting to online learning on Wednesday after three people at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Coral Park Elementary, at 1225 SW 97th Avenue, posted on Instagram that “In-person instruction will pivot to online learning from home on Wednesday, October 14th, to ensure that those who had directed contact are notified and to allow for thorough sanitization of school.”

The Miami-Dade school district said one employee and one student tested positive. They issued the following statement on the matter.

“In an abundance of caution and after consultation with the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade, Coral Park Elementary School will pivot to online instruction today after an employee and a student reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The transition ensured that those who came in close contact with the individuals were notified and that all buildings in the school were thoroughly sanitized. As always, our actions will be guided by the health and wellbeing of our students and employees.”

Daisy Gonzalez-Diego, Chief Communications Officer

The school had previously reported two cases. The school district dashboard, as of Wednesday morning, showed three cases at Coral Park Elementary.

The school district said positive cases reported by employees are put onto the dashboard when we receive them. Cases reported by students are not populated until the state’s health department confirms them. The information on the employee is already on the dashboard. As soon as the health department confirms the student case, that one will be populated as well.

As of Wednesday, there are 13 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Eleven students and two employees according to the Miami-Dade County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard, since schools started reopening on Oct. 5.

In addition to the cases at Coral Park Elementary, there are two cases at MAST Academy. There is one each at Bowman Ashe/Doolin K-8 Academy, Charles D. Wyche Elementary, Flagami Elementary, North Dade Center of Modern Language Arts, Poinciana Park Elementary, Royal Green Elementary, William H. Lehman Elementary, and Zora N. Hurston Elementary.

Other reported cases not on the dashboard include one at Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 and one at Downtown Doral Charter School.