BROWARD (CBSMiami) – In a sign that schools are trying to return to normal in Broward County, Superintendent Robert Runcie announced Wednesday that fall sports are returning.

“Many of our fall sports will begin practice this week and being competition Oct. 26,” he announced at Cooper City High.

This marks the move to Phase 3.

There are a number of procedures put in place to ensure safety, like pre-practice screenings and tests.

“We take their temperature and a reading of their blood oxygen levels as well,” said Runcie.

The safety procedures will keep those potentially infected off the field, since a positive test means quarantine and contact tracing.

“Many of our students live for these activities and we wanted to make sure we are able to do this in a way that is safe,” he said.

The announcement comes as new figures released on the Broward school district dashboard, which covers the last 30 days, show 47 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and there was one positive test involving a student at Chapel Trail Elementary.

Four students with symptoms have been sent home from four different elementary schools.

Over in Miami-Dade, as of Wednesday, there are 13 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Eleven students and two employees according to the Miami-Dade County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard, since schools started reopening on Oct. 5.

Coral Park Elementary had to pivot to online learning Wednesday after at least three people at the school tested positive for COVID.