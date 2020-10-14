MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 4-year-old battling cancer got a special parade in Miami today.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Burlington Stores teamed up to honor 4-year-old Leonardo who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia about a year ago.

“It’s very exciting to see Leonardo being recognized,” said the boy’s mom, Flavia Giardianella.

After countless hospital visits, Leonardo is in remission. But his mom said he still has about two years left of treatment.

To support his fight and offer hope to Leonardo and his family, the LLS and Burlington employees packed the parking lot in front of the Burlington store at 5737 Northwest 7th Street on Wednesday morning.

“Most of us are parents, so just to see him that he’s a little fighter and that he is fighting every single day, that just makes us very happy,” said store manager, Gerald Garcia. “Just to give back like this, it’s very heartfelt.”

The LLS and Burlington stores have teamed up for their 19th consecutive year to raise funds for life-saving research and cancer treatments. Together, they’ve raised more than $43 million and have said this year, funds raised will also support programs like the LLS Children’s Initiative, which provides financial and emotional support to families impacted by cancer.