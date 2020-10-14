MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The teen accused of murdering Miami Senior High football coach Corey Smith appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

During the proceeding, the judge denied Charles Alexander bond. State prosecutors announced the 15-year-old will be charged as an adult with second degree murder in the September shooting.

Attorneys for the teen argue he is mentally incompetent and they plan to file a motion to declare him incompetent.

Miami-Dade police were called to Smith’s home in the 2100 block of NW 97th Street on September 21, where they found his body in the den. He had been shot multiple times.

Police said Alexander was the only person in the home at the time of the shooting.

Alexander reportedly told investigators he was in the bathroom and heard three gunshots. It was then that he found Smith’s body.

During questioning, Alexander denied any involvement.

Later Alexander’s mother said he had confessed to her that he had killed Smith, according to the teen’s arrest form.

According to police, they believe that some time between 7:52 a.m. and 9:12 a.m. Alexander got Smith’s gun and then shot him multiple times in the den. They say he then found $7,450 in cash in Smith’s room and stuck it in a pocket of his jeans which were later found in a plastic garbage bag in the home.