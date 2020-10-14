TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — With 20 days and counting until Election Day, more than 1.9 million Floridians had voted by mail as of Wednesday morning, according to statistics posted online by the Florida Division of Elections.

Voters had cast 1,916,920 mail-in ballots, with 967,036 by Democrats and 564,361 by Republicans.

Another 363,746 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated voters, while third-party voters had cast 21,777.

Meanwhile, 3,745,739 provided vote-by-mail ballots had not been returned. Nearly 1.6 million ballots had been sent to Democrats and 1.2 million to Republicans.

SOUTH FLORIDA

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 301,650 vote-by-mail ballots had been returned while another 1,047,639 ballots had not.

MIAMI-DADE:

In Miami-Dade, voters had cast 142,136 mail in ballots, with 72,608 by Democrats and 34,711 by Republicans.

Another 34,817 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third party voters.

486,687 ballots, mailed to voters, had not been returned yet. More than 212-thousand had been sent to Democrats and 129-thousand to Republicans.

BROWARD:

In Broward, voters had cast 159,514 mail in ballots, with 100,310 by Democrats and 25,970 by Republicans.

Another 33,224 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third party voters.

560,952 provided ballots had not been returned yet More than 321-thousand had been sent to Democrats and 101-thousand to Republicans.

Voting-by-mail has drawn heavy attention this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Elections supervisors also will begin opening early-voting sites next week as another way to cast ballots before the Nov. 3 elections.

Saturday, October 24 is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Request a ballot through your county supervisor of Elections website. Immediate family members or guardians can request a ballot for someone else. A voter’s signature is required and must match the signature on file.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates.