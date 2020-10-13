MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Sunshine Mills is expanding its recall for products that may contain high levels of poisonous mold.

The company, which first announced the recall a month ago, said the products may contain high levels of Aflatoxin, which is a naturally occurring mold by-product.

Aflatoxin can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities.

Dogs affected by the toxin may be sluggish and reluctant to eat.

Vomiting and a yellowish tint to the eyes can also be symptoms.

Champ®, Field Trial®, Good Dog, Hunter’s Special®, Old Glory®, Paws Happy Life®, Pet Expert, Principle, Retriever®, River Bend, Sportsman’s Pride®, Sprout®, Thrifty®, Top Runner® or Whiskers & Tails brands are all a part of the latest recall.

Retailers have been asked to pull the products from their inventory. Customers can return them to the same store for a full refund.

For more information and a list of the recalled products, visit the FDA’s website here.