MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the division rival New York Jets having released Le’Veon Bell, all eyes are now on his potential landing spots. So the question must be asked: should the Miami Dolphins bring him aboard?

Bell played just two games for the Jets this season, having been placed on IR with a pulled hamstring after Week 1.

He came back for Sunday’s tilt against Arizona, where he rushed 13 times but was only targeted once in the passing game.

Bell went on to like a number of tweets saying he should have seen more targets versus the Cardinals.

Head coach Adam Gase, the former Fins HC who all Dolfans should be familiar with, wasn’t a fan of Bell’s behind-the-back, passive-aggressive attack.

The drama culminated with Bell’s release, but Jets fans felt that maybe it should’ve been Gase getting the boot.

The jets really cut Le'Veon Bell before Adam Gase pic.twitter.com/8XXfjcGKNz — John (@iam_johnw) October 14, 2020

Putting Adam Gase in charge of a locker room with Sam Darnold, Jamal Adams and Le'Veon Bell pic.twitter.com/PheXrNpfRw — Matthew McGovern (@MatthewMcGovern) October 14, 2020

With all the Bell background out of the way, it’s time to focus on the Miami RBs.

Operating as Miami’s first-string back, Myles Gaskin has produced 3.9 yards a carry and 6.4 yards per catch. He’s got just one TD on the season, which came against the 49ers this last Sunday.

Change-of-pace running back Matt Breida has carried the ball just 27 times to Gaskin’s 64, for an average of 3.7 yards a carry. Where Breida excels is in the passing game, albeit limited action, having hauled in five of six passes for 14.4 yards a clip. He’s got no touchdowns, rushing or receiving, this season.

Finally, there’s goal line bruiser Jordan Howard who has a comical 0.8 yards a carry but a team-leading three touchdowns.

You could argue QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is the team’s best rusher, having toted the ball 24 times for an average of 5.5 yards. He’s also scored two rushing TDs in just five games.

This leads us back to Bell. Should a 2-3 team that is focused on the future really go after such an expensive piece?

Bell is a dual-threat back with a career average of 4.2 yards per carry and 8.3 yards a catch.

Assuming there’s no locker room drama, he could be a safety valve for first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa when he eventually takes the QB reins from Fitzpatrick.

Dolfans seem to be onboard with the idea.

Adam Gase is the Problem

Not Le'Veon Bell – a Miami Dolphin Fan — HARL3MKN1GHT5 (@masaiORION) October 14, 2020

Le’Veon Bell would look pretty good on the #Dolphins too — Shane P. Hallam (@ShanePHallam) October 14, 2020

Le’Veon Bell to join the Adam Gase free Miami Dolphins makes a lot of sense. — Chris Calasahan (@IAmChrisCali) October 14, 2020

Everyone knows Bell loves Miami, having spent the season he sat out while waiting for his big payday in South Beach.

VIDEO: Le'Veon Bell spotted riding jet ski in Miami after Steelers' Week 2 loss. 👀 https://t.co/4uKjVpsrJV pic.twitter.com/t7VZcjhmbH — theScore (@theScore) September 18, 2018

So, what do you think?