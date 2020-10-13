  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

HOLLYWOOD

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A naked man was injured in a police-involved shooting near the Hollywood Broadwalk late Monday night.

Hollywood police said around 10:45 p.m. they received a call about a naked man walking around in the 3100 block of Surf Road.

When officers arrived, they spotted the man, who was not wearing any clothes and was armed with a gun.

The officers tried to de-escalate the situation, however “the individual’s actions, necessitated a use of force response by police, resulting in a police-involved shooting,” according to a statement from the police.

The man was taken to an area hospital, his condition was not released.

The man’s gun was recovered on the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct the investigation into this officer-involved
shooting and the events leading up to it.

