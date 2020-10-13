TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — With Election Day still three weeks away, nearly 1.8 million Floridians had voted by mail as of Tuesday morning, according to statistics posted online by the Florida Division of Elections.

Voters had cast 1,782,663 mail-in ballots, with 905,065 by Democrats and 520,712 by Republicans.

Another 336,768 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated voters, while third-party voters had cast 20,118.

Meanwhile, 3,848,071 mail-in ballots were provided to voters but had not been returned.

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, nearly 1.1 million ballots have been mailed out and more than 287-thousand people have voted.

MIAMI-DADE:

In Miami-Dade, more than 128-thousand of those ballots had been returned.

In Miami-Dade, more than 128-thousand of those ballots had been returned.

65,595 Democrats had mailed in their ballots, while Republicans had submitted 31,383. Unaffiliated and third party voters had submitted 31,059 ballots.

BROWARD:

In Broward, more than 159-thousand mail-in-ballots had been returned.

Democrats had mailed back 100,320 ballots and Republicans have submitted 25,970. Unaffiliated voters and members of third party voters have sent back 33,224.

Voting-by-mail has drawn heavy attention this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Elections supervisors also will begin opening early-voting sites next week as another way to cast ballots before the Nov. 3 elections.

Saturday, October 24 is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Request a ballot through your county supervisor of Elections website. Immediate family members or guardians can request a ballot for someone else. A voter’s signature is required and must match the signature on file.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates.