FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The search continues for the gunman in Monday’s a deadly shooting at a Sunrise apartment complex.
Early Monday morning, police had the entrance to the “Sunrise on the Green” complex at 4001 North University Drive cordoned off with crime scene tape for several hours.
Sunrise police said just before 2 a.m. they received word of shots fired at or near the complex. When their officers arrived, they found the body of a man in a vehicle who appeared to have been shot.
There were several bullet holes in the driver’s side of the grey Acura.
Police have not released the man’s name and are working to determine what led to the shooting.
