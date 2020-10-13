Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in Lauderhill.
Just before 3 a.m., a security guard at Inverness Plaza, at 5562 W Oakland Park Boulevard, called the police and told them he found a male body on the ground after hearing shots in the area.
Arriving officers found the male, who police said appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds. Lauderhill Fire Rescue pronounced him dead on the scene.
A vehicle was located nearby with bullet holes, but it is not known what connection it had to the shooting if any.
Police said they have not been able to find other witnesses.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Lauderhill police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
You must log in to post a comment.