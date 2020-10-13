Comments
COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – A four-month-old French Bulldog is at the center of a police investigation in Coconut Creek after the puppy was dognapped from his home.
According to Coconut Creek police, someone broke into an apartment in the Banyan Bay complex located in the 4000 block of West Atlantic Boulevard.
The dognappers, who broke in through the front door, took Kobe the puppy along with several other items, while the owner wasn’t home
Kobe is being treated for some nausea issues and does need medication.
If you know anything about the dognapping, please call Coconut Creek Police at (954) 973-6700.
