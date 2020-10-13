Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Brownsville on Tuesday afternoon.
Chopper 4 images showed a yellow tarp next to a white van near the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 42nd Street.
Officers, who were in the area, heard the shots and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Images showed one man being placed into a police cruiser.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
