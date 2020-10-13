WATCH LIVESenators question Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on 2nd day of confirmation hearings.
Filed Under:Brownsville, Deadly Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Brownsville on Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 4 images showed a yellow tarp next to a white van near the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 42nd Street.

Officers, who were in the area, heard the shots and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Images showed one man being placed into a police cruiser.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

