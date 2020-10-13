MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office are hoping you will be able to identify a brazen, daytime burglar who was caught on surveillance camera at an Oakland Park home.

Detectives say it happened on Thursday, October 1, at a home located in the 4700 block of Northeast First Terrace.

Authorities say their suspect stole electronics, alcohol, clothing, and a vehicle key from the home and is suspected in other recent area robberies.

The police report says the victim noticed someone had rummaged through his house when he returned home from work. He also noticed that three bottles of alcohol, an iPad, a pair of shorts and a spare key to his car were missing.

Surveillance video shows the suspect parking his red Dodge Nitro across the street from the home and knocking on the door.

Police say the burglar wore an orange safety vest and a face mask with a distinct design. A short time later, the burglar left the home carrying a shopping bag and a backpack.

Anyone with information on the burglar’s identity is asked to contact Oakland Park Detective Michael Brooks at 954-202-3119 or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).