MIAMI (CBSMiami) – American Airlines announced Tuesday that they will be resuming “scheduled service to Cuba” on November 4 with three daily flights from Miami to Havana.

Back in October of last year, the Trump administration announced that all U.S. flights to all Cuban cities but Havana would be banned starting in December of 2019.

At the time, JetBlue and American Airlines flights to Santa Clara in central Cuba and Holguin and Camaguey in the island’s east were banned.

Flights to Havana, which account for the great majority of U.S. flights to Cuba, were stopped due to COVID-19.

