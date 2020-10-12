WATCH LIVESenate Judiciary Committee begins confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is coming back to Florida Monday.

President Trump had to leave the campaign trail after contracting COVID-19. However Trump announced Sunday that he has tested “totally negative” after his bout with the virus.

Trump’s campaign Friday said the president will appear at 7 p.m. at Orlando Sanford International Airport. Trump had been scheduled to attend a rally at the airport Oct. 2, but the event was canceled after he contracted COVID-19. The Sanford rally will be his first since his diagnosis was publicly disclosed.

Monday’s rally will come a little more than three weeks before the Nov. 3 election, with Trump widely viewed as needing to win Florida if he is going to defeat Democrat Joe Biden

Sanford is in Central Florida’s Interstate 4 corridor, which is typically a fiercely contested region of the state.

