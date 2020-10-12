WATCH LIVESenate Judiciary Committee begins confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Brooke Shafer
Filed Under:Brooke Shafer, Local TV, Miami News, Sunrise, Sunrise Police

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting at a Sunrise apartment complex.

Early Monday morning, police had the entrance to the “Sunrise on the Green” complex at 4001 North University Drive cordoned off with crime scene tape for several hours.

Sunrise police said just before 2 a.m. they received word of shots fired at or near the complex. When their officers arrived, they found the body of a man in a vehicle with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. T

here were several bullet holes in the driver’s side of the grey Hyundai.

Police have not released the man’s name and are working to determine what led to the shooting.

Comments