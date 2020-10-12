Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting at a Sunrise apartment complex.
Early Monday morning, police had the entrance to the “Sunrise on the Green” complex at 4001 North University Drive cordoned off with crime scene tape for several hours.
Sunrise police said just before 2 a.m. they received word of shots fired at or near the complex. When their officers arrived, they found the body of a man in a vehicle with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. T
here were several bullet holes in the driver’s side of the grey Hyundai.
Police have not released the man’s name and are working to determine what led to the shooting.
