MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and muggy Monday morning across Sout Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Monday afternoon will be hot and steamy with highs around 90 degrees this afternoon. No advisories for boaters on this Columbus Day.
A cold front is slowly sagging south across the state.
Storms will develop in the afternoon and evening due to moisture ahead of and along the front. Some storms may produce some heavy downpours and gusty winds.
Monday night we may see some lingering storms early on and then gradual clearing overnight with slightly cooler lows in the low to mid-70s.
Tuesday will feel a little more like Fall South Florida style with lower humidity due to drier air. Highs will be closer to normal in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday morning we will enjoy another comfortable start with temperatures in the low 70s. Highs will remain seasonable in the upper 80s.
As winds shift out of the east on Thursday and Friday, some moisture will return and lead to scattered showers and a few storms will be possible late week. This weekend will be breezy with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday with the potential for spotty showers.
