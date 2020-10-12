MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The curfew in Miami-Dade County has been pushed back one hour, starting now at midnight, effective immediately.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued Amendment 3 to Emergency Order 27-20 changing the countywide curfew time. This curfew is in effect for all of Miami-Dade County, including incorporated and unincorporated areas, effective from 12 am each night through 6 am until further notice.

During the curfew:

No person shall make use of any street or sidewalk for any purpose, except police, fire rescue, first responder, medical, health care, media, and utility repair service personnel. In addition, the curfew shall not apply to persons:

a. Working at essential establishments

b. Returning directly to their homes from work at essential establishments or going directly to work at essential establishments from their homes;

c. Making deliveries from essential establishments;

d. Walking their dogs within 250 feet of their residences; and

e. Traveling to and from any sporting event sponsored by the NCAA, Major League Baseball, or the National Football League, or any other national professional sports league or organization.

f. Traveling to or from any religious service.

The City of Miami pushed enforcement of the countywide curfew back to midnight last Friday.

The Countywide curfew change also means the curfew in Miami Beach is now midnight to 6 am as well.

There is no curfew in effect in Broward or Monroe counties.