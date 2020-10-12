MIAMI (CBSMiami) – MAST Academy, a marine magnet school in Key Biscayne, has shut down again for in-person classes after two students tested positive for COVID-19.
In tweet early Monday morning, that has since been removed, MAST Academy wrote, “Urgent news Makos!! We are officially back online fully. Do not show up to school. The campus is closed till further notice.”
Miami-Dade County Public Schools also sent a statement saying “All teaching and learning at MAST Academy in Miami is taking place through My School Online (MSO) today, under a regular school schedule.”
Schools spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said that anyone who came into close contact with the two students was being notified using contact tracing protocols.
“The school has been thoroughly sanitized,” Gonzalez-Diego said. “The well-being of our students and employees is our top priority at Miami-Dade County Public Schools.”
According to the Miami-Dade County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 9 positive coronavirus cases, 1 employee and 8 students, at schools since schools started reopening on October 5.
Two at Coral Park Elementary, and 1 each at Charles D. Wyche Elementary, Flagami Elementary, North Dade Center Modern Language Elementary, Poinciano Park Elementary, Royal Green Elementary, Willim H. Lehman Elementary, and Zora N. Hurston Elementary.
