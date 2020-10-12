MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Carnival Cruise Line has canceled all November sailings out of PortMiami and Port Canaveral.
Earlier this month, Carnival canceled all cruises from U.S. ports, except for Port Miami and Port Canaveral, for November and December after the Centers for Disease Control extended its no-sail order.
“Carnival continues to work on protocols and procedures that would allow for the resumption of cruise operations, with a gradual, phased-in approach, designating Miami and Port Canaveral as the first two homeports for embarkations. Cruises currently scheduled for December from those two homeports remain in place for the time being while Carnival evaluates options,” according to a statement from the company.
Passengers booked for sailings out of Miami and Port Canaveral in November have the option to cancel their reservations and receive the same offer that all other impacted guests are receiving, which includes a combination of future cruise credit and onboard credit, or a full refund.
